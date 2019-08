CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Are you unsure if your car seat is properly installed in your car? AAA is holding a free car seat check Tuesday at their Chesterfield Car Care Insurance Travel Center.

AAA will have a child passenger safety technician at the center, located at 11261 Mall Drive, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to check any car seats.

According to AAA, three out of four car seats are not installed correctly.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (804) 381-3668.