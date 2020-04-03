Abduction suspect arrested in Chesterfield, child taken from NC

CHESTERFIELD, Va — (WRIC) A female abduction suspect on the run with a 9-year-old child from North Carolina was arrested Thursday night.
State police say the male child, who is a family member of the suspect, was safely rescued.
Around 6 p.m. VSP received an alert from the Raleigh, NC Police Department about the incident.
The suspect vehicle was located on I-95 near the Route 10 interchange in Chesterfield County, then a pursuit ensued.
The suspect was caught near the Willis Road interchange and then taken into custody.
