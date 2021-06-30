After boy’s body found in Chesterfield freezer, whereabouts of parents charged unknown

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The whereabouts of a married pair charged in connection to the concealment of a boy in a freezer remains unknown after both were released on bond.

Wednesday, Chesterfield police said Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina Weaver, 48, were released from custody after Eliel Adon Weaver’s body was found in a freezer inside a home on May 4. Police suspect the child’s body was in the freezer for at least two and a half years.

Two Chesterfield parents have been arrested after his a boy’s remains were found in a home freezer, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

8News located the home at 6425 Lookout Point Circle. Neighbors say the couple has been home sporadically at night since May but when 8News crews visited the home Wednesday, no one answered the door.

While the whereabouts of Adon’s parents remain unclear, 8News has discovered the man owns property in Richmond, according to city property records.

Documents show Weaver owns a home at 1108 Grove Avenue, near VCU’s downtown campus.

The property, valued at $597,00, is a four-family converted residence in the Fan neighborhood.

It is also unclear what Weaver’s occupation was, but he is listed as a “real estate individual,” according to the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation.

Weaver’s status is listed “inactive” as of Tuesday.

A limited liability corporation known as ‘United Framing and Construction LLC’ is registered to a “Kass Weaver,” with a principal office address that matches where the boy was found in a freezer, according to the State Corporation Commission.

Kassceen Weaver was released after being charged with concealment of a body, conspiracy to conceal a body, failing to render aid to a child, as well as for domestic assault and malicious wounding of an adult female, according to police.

Dina Weaver faces charges for conspiracy to conceal a body, and failing to render aid to a child.

It is unknown when the pair were arrested, released on bond and how much was paid for this.

Kassceen Weaver previously faced non-violent charges.