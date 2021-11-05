After changing name to Brightpoint, John Tyler Community College renames two buildings and six campus streets

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Months after having its new name approved, John Tyler Community College announced that two of its college buildings and six campus streets have also been renamed because they go against “the institution’s mission, vision, values and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The State Board for Community Colleges approved the renaming of John Tyler to Brightpoint Community College in July. Tyler, the 10th president of the United States, backed the Confederacy and was a slaveowner.

The board approved new names for the two buildings and six streets on Thursday, the college’s president announced.

“Last fall, after conducting a thoughtful review, our Naming Task Force recommended two college buildings and six campus streets be renamed as their current names do not support the institution’s mission, vision, values and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” Ted Raspiller, president of John Tyler, wrote in a message to JTCC staff and students on Friday.

On its Chester campus, Bird Hall has been renamed to Beacon Hall and Godwin Hall has been changed to Discovery Hall. Brightpoint Drive will eventually replace John Tyler Drive on the Chester campus.

On its Midlothian campus, five streets have been renamed:

Brightpoint Way as the new name for Tippecanoe Trail

N. Brightpoint Way as the new name for Tippecanoe Lane

Trailblazer Way as the new name for Gardiner Court

Lantern Lane as the new name for Greenway Crossing

Radiant Road as the new name for Peacemaker Court

The board also approved formally naming the college’s T Building on its Midlothian campus to Trailblazer Hall.

Raspiller noted that similar to its official name change to Brightpoint, the new building and street names will not occur overnight. The changes to the street names must be approved by the Richmond Regional Planning District Commission, and the college will time all of the changes to align with the work that is already underway for John Tyler’s renaming.

“These names, like our new college name, speak to who we are and what we do,” Raspiller continued. “We are a vibrant, educational community that strives to create a welcoming and inspiring environment for all.”