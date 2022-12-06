CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are currently investigating a crash that killed a woman early Tuesday morning.

Chesterfield Police Sgt. Stephan Rouze said the crash on Dec. 6, which happened on Midlothian Turnpike, near the Chippenham Parkway exit, could have been prevented.

At approximately 6:31 a.m., officers were called to the 7100 block of Tim Price Way in Chesterfield.

Officers said a woman was walking south across the westbound lanes of Midlothian Turnpike when she was hit by a car. She died at the scene, according to police.

“Unfortunately in that area there is currently no crosswalk and no lawful way for pedestrians to cross that roadway safely. But if you choose to do that, you need to wear brightly colored clothing,” Rouze said. “Make sure cars see you; at nighttime use a flashlight. You’ve got to assume that nobody sees you when you’re out there.”

According to a spokesperson for Chesterfield Police, officers believe that a second vehicle struck the victim after she was hit by the first vehicle. The driver of the first vehicle immediately pulled over and called police.

‘If you’re driving down the road and you’re involved in a collision, whether it’s with another vehicle or a pedestrian or anything else, you need to stop. You need to notify the police, if you’re able to and comfortable, and try to help the person,” Rouze said.

“The last thing you need to do is leave the scene because then you are violating the law. And we will come find you and hold you accountable” he added.

Several lanes on Midlothian Turnpike were closed for a few hours on Tuesday morning following the deadly crash. The incident is the fourth fatal crash this year on the stretch between Ruthers Road and Chippenham Parkway. The three previous crashes occurred during evening hours.

“All crashes, in some level, are preventable. Whether it’s the fault of the driver, the fault of the pedestrian, the fault of the person on the bicycle, or motorcycle — everything is preventable in one fashion or another,” Rouze said. “Whether someone is driving distracted, speeding, not giving them enough room with the car in front of them, not stopping when the light cycle goes from yellow to red — we all have the burden to drive safely and work with those around us.”

The investigation into Tuesday’s crash remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.