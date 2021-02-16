After the weekend ice storm, hundreds line up at Chesterfield Food Bank

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After food bank distributions were canceled over the weekend because of the recent ice storm, hundreds in Chesterfield County lined up Monday to get their much-needed food.

The Chesterfield Food Bank told 8News volunteers saw about double the typical turn out.

“We were expecting a lot more clients to show up because of the ice storm Friday and Saturday. We usually do about 200 clients and we have probably over 350 tonight,” said Volunteer Coordinator Jeannie Brock.

Many of the residents were still without electricity Monday. “I do know a lot in this area were affected by power outages,” Brock said.

With the potential of more ice later this week, the volunteers are concerned about the food bank’s planned Friday afternoon distribution. “They probably will not make that decision until Friday morning,” said Brock.

As many in Chesterfield are still without power, the county opened two warming locations Monday.

Rayn Rock’s mother and brother were still waiting for their lights to come back on.

“It’s brutal. They live in southern Chesterfield and the area where they live, there are lots of trees down, lots of branches down,” Rock said, “It’s freezing. It’s very cold in the house now.”

Rock brought her family members to the Central Library warming location as they waited for their power to be restored. The library would typically be closed because of President’s Day.

“Hopefully the power will come back on overnight and they’ll start warming back up a little bit,” Rock told 8News.

Chesterfield County said all 10 library locations are expected to be open and operating on their normal schedules Tuesday. The county encourages anyone to use the libraries as warming or power stations if needed.