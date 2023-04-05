CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Visitors to the James River will soon start to notice an increase in warning signs, with river safety now top of mind as the weather gets warmer.

New signs have been added at Robious Landing Park to warn people that Bosher’s Dam is four miles downstream.

The new signage is an initiative by Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation alongside some family members of the two women tragically killed on the river during Memorial Day weekend last year.

During the weekend, a group 12 of people went tubing on the James River. They ultimately ended up needing to be rescued when they went over Bosher’s Dam.

Bosher’s dam is a so-called “lowhead dam” that allows water to flow over its entire length. From the river surface, it appears as little more than a ripple, but on the other side is a stark drop into churning water.

Lowhead dams like Bosher’s Dam can be very difficult to see from the river’s surface. (Photo: Rachel Keller/WRIC)

While 10 of them escaped the river, two women in the group — Sarah Erway, 28, and Lauren Winstead, 23 — went missing.

The rescue efforts soon turned to recovery efforts over the following days, and their remains were ultimately found miles downstream.

Christina Winstead Brockwell is Winstead’s mother. According to Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation, she has been an advocate for new signs warning of the danger.

Brockwell is also working with the City of Richmond on more signage, which is expected to be added later this month.

Beth Hausler is a resident of Caroline County. Hausler took advantage of the weather today and decided to go out on the water.

Hausler told 8news, she noticed the signs immediately.

“I think that that is a wonderful addition to the space,” Hausler said.

New signs will encourage residents to be aware of river conditions and stay away from dangerous features. (Photo: Rachel Keller/WRIC)

Josh Stutz is the Executive Director of the non-profit Friends of the James River Park. Stutz said he’s also working to reduce the number of accidents on the river and is partnering with the City of Richmond.

“Bosher dam is one of the most dangerous hazards we have in the James River throughout Richmond,” Stutz said.

Greg Velzy is the Adventure Programmer and is involved with the paddle sports instruction and river safety for Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation. Velzy also works with the James River Park System.

Velzy said in Chesterfield, they are trying to spearhead a regional effort.

According to Velzy and Stutz, Bosher’s Dam creates a hydraulic effect that pulls you straight down to the bottom of the water. The Z dam is even more deadly. The Z dam is low, causing people to paddle over it without thinking anything of it. It’s also hard to see.

Velzy said three property owners along the river have agreed to put signs up on their properties.

Property owners right at Bosher’s Dam have agreed to put up signs.

“Know what is downstream and don’t ever try to float over low-head dams,” Velzy said.

Velzy told 8news, there are walking trails around the dams called ‘portage trails.’ These should be utilized to avoid going over the dams.

One of the biggest risks on the river is high water. (Photo: Rachel Keller/WRIC)

“Last year, on Memorial Day weekend, the water was nine feet and that’s just an example of how extreme it can get,” Stutz said. “That’s pretty high level. And there really shouldn’t be people out, especially on tubes or swimming in the river when it’s that high.”

Stutz told 8news, visitors should always be wearing a life jacket if the river level is above 5 ft. If it reaches 6 or 7 ft. only experts should be on the water. From 7-9 ft. only the highest level of experts should be on the water, if anyone at all.

People should always check the river conditions before heading out. You need to check the water level, the water temperature, know where you’re going and know what’s on the route.

You can check the conditions of the James River here.