CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and the Chesterfield Suicide Awareness and Prevention Coalition have joined forces for the month of September to spread awareness about adult suicide during National Suicide Prevention Month.

A spokesperson for the county said suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. According to data released last year by the Center for Disease Control, people ages 85 and older had the highest rate of suicide — at 22.4 per 100,000, — followed by people ages 75 to 84, at 19.6 per 100,000.

In Virginia in 2021, adults ages 75 through 84 had the highest rates of suicide, at 21.6 per 100,000, exceeding the national average at 18.4 per 100,000, according to Chesterfield County.

“The recent CDC data regarding high rates of suicide in older adults is alarming,” said Melissa Ackley, Prevention Services manager for Chesterfield Mental Health Support Services, and a member of the coalition. “It is important that older adults, their children, and those that work with older adults know that depression and thoughts of suicide are not a standard part of aging. It’s also important to be aware of signs of mental health concerns and connect to help if needed.”

Alex van Aartrijk, manager of Chesterfield County`s Office on Aging and Disability Services, added the mental health benefits of participating in activities and maintaining social connections.

“Involvement in meaningful recreational, creative and social activities contributes to positive mental health, especially in older adults,” Aartrijk. “There are a wide range of resources and programs in Chesterfield County to help older adults be connected, active and involved.”

The coalition said it aims to spread awareness to older adults and children or friends of older adults, in the hopes that educating others will help to create a community better fit to help and support those who may be struggling.

Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts, or who knows someone who may be struggling can seek help by calling Chesterfield Crisis Intervention at 804-748-6356 or calling or texting the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

The coalition will offer free ‘Raise Your Voice About Suicide Prevention’ workshops to inform the community of common risk factors for suicide in older adults, ways to spot the warning signs in others and how to keep those in our community safe.

The workshops will be held on the following dates:

Sunday, Sept. 10 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in person at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, located at 11551 Lucks Lane

Monday, Sept. 25 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. virtually via Zoom

The events are free to attend, but advanced registration is required. Anyone looking to register or find more information can visit Chesterfield County’s website.