All Chesterfield students can return to in-person classes on Monday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All students in Chesterfield County Public Schools can return to class in-person on Nov. 9 if they choose.

Following a recommendation from the school board’s public health committee, the final group of students, called Cohort 4, was approved to return to the classroom for the county’s hybrid learning plan.

Cohort 4 includes all students in grades 6 through 12.

The county has phased students back into the classroom over the last six weeks.

Sarah Holton is the mother of fourth and seventh-grade students. Her fourth-grader has already returned to school in-person.

“It turned out to go really well and the teacher that he has, has made the transition very easy,” Holton told 8News.

Now, her seventh grade daughter will get to go back next week.

“She’s also very excited to get back. They’ve been at home since March and they’re ready to have that social interaction again with their peers and so forth,” she said.

Families have the option to keep their children at home for full virtual learning or send them back to school for hybrid learning. Under the hybrid plan, students go to school twice per week, depending on their last name. They complete work at home for the remainder of the week.

Students with the last name A through K go to school in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays and students with the last name L through Z go to school in-person on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesday is a school cleaning day.

“They go to school on Mondays and Tuesdays and they have Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at home,” Holton said, explaining her children’s schedules.

For Holton, she feels confident in the precautions the school system is taking.

“With social distancing and the fact that there is a small classroom size with kids and they try to keep them in the classroom as much as possible,” she said.

Chesterfield Schools said all students and staff must wear masks in school. In addition, students will complete a daily health self-assessment.

