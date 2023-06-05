CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All eastbound lanes of Hull Street Road are currently closed near Skinquarter Road in Chesterfield County due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash took place just west of the intersection of Hull Street Road and Skinquarter Road, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. All Eastbound lanes of Hull Street Road are currently closed between Sappony Road and Skinquarter Road.

A portion of Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County was closed Monday, June 5 due to a crash. (Photo: 511Virginia)

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.