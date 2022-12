A two-vehicle crash closed all lanes of Route 1 at Chester Road the morning of Monday, Dec. 5 (Photo: 8News)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All lanes of Route 1 at Chester Road in Chesterfield are closed due to a crash.

According to Chesterfield Police, the crash involved two vehicles and occurred just before 8:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5.

Moderate to serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash, police said.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.