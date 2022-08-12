CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced all lanes have reopened on Interstate 95 near 288 in Chesterfield.

The road saw heavy backups, some reaching up to six miles, throughout the morning into the evening hours on Thursday, Aug. 11. Roads remained closed for emergency road repairs into the early morning hours on Friday, Aug. 12.

VDOT said heavy rainfall on Wednesday night played a big part in the requirement for emergency road repairs.

“The pavement has stripped away and needs to be replaced.,” VDOT spokesperson Melanie Stokes said. “VDOT’s goal is to have all lanes reopened by sometime Friday morning.”