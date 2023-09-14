CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Devastation hit a Chester-area family’s backyard on Wednesday after a woman said a wild animal killed all of her chickens in broad daylight. She urges others to never leave any pets unattended.

One of Carole Hengle’s favorite parts of the day used to be heading out to her backyard in the Chester area of Chesterfield in the morning to see her chickens that she’s cared for for years. On Wednesday afternoon, she went outside where her chickens were roaming, but all she saw was feathers.

“All my chickens were gone,” Hengle said.

Hengle told 8News she saw warnings on social media from neighbors who said wild animals could be harming small outdoor pets. She reflected on the moments before she realized what happened.

“I looked out the window and my chicken — one of the chickens that never sat still — was laying in the yard by my fence,” Hengle said.

Home security footage caught the moment an animal, which looked to be a fox, ripped through the backyard while the chickens were wandering outside of their coop.

“I was devastated,” Hengle said.

Hengle and her daughter cared for some of the chickens from the moment they hatched. The family took others in as rescues — one of the chickens was more than eight years old.

“It’s hard because the chickens, they were my family,” Hengle said. “I mean, I loved my chickens.”

The family told 8News that they have never lost a chicken in such a tragic way before. Hengle said she’s still in shock that she lost all of them within an instant. She said that after construction in the area began picking up, she’s noticed an uptick in wild predators encroaching on homes.

She’s worried the increased construction is displacing wild animals from their homes and forcing them into more residential areas than they traditionally would venture into.

“I’m going to research and do a better job at them being more secure,” Hengle said.

The Chesterfield woman has already done extensive research on how to best protect chickens. She encourages others to do the same. Measures include not letting them roam out in the open without supervision. She also mentioned a wheel-contraption that would allow the chickens to remain covered and protected in a coop, but also would give them the ability to be transported to different places.

She’s built a thoroughly-developed haven for her pet chickens over the years. The family’s coop is complete with heat for winter, food and love — but is now tragically empty.

“Oh, the love I had for those chickens,” Hengle said.

Hengle told 8News that she’s going to miss those chickens “more than life.” She does plan to get more and hopefully continue to save more as well.

