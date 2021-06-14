Almost 400 drivers pulled over during week-long traffic enforcement operation on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Last week, the Chesterfield County Police Department implemented extra patrols for traffic incidents on and around Hull Street Road.

From June 6 to June 12, extra officers worked to catch drivers for excessive speeds, reckless driving, red-light running, failure to wear a seatbelt, impaired driving and cellphone use while driving.

According to a release from Chesterfield Police, officers pulled over 397 drivers and issued summonses to 357 of them.

The extra patrols were set up on Hull Street Road, Courthouse Road, Baily Bridge Road, Old Hundred Road S., Winterpock Road and Genito Road.