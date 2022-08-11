CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There is an almost five-mile backup on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the backup looks to span from Woods Edge Road (620) to World War II Veterans Memorial Highway (Route 288).

VDOT said the left and center lanes of I-95 north near Route 288 will be closed for emergency repairs until further notice. According to VDOT, there is also pothole repair maintenance ongoing in the area.

Delays are expected, and VDOT said to use alternate routes when possible.