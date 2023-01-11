CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Chesterfield Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to a structure fire at Colony Village Apartments around 6:30 p.m.

According to authorities, the building’s sprinkler system put out most of the fire before units arrived. Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the third story of the 2700 block of the apartment building but crews brought the fire under control shortly after 7 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

