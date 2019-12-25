Altercation leads to gunfire in Chesterfield, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is spending Christmas Eve night in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

Chesterfield County Police told 8News the department responded to the 4300 block of Reservoir Lane following reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found one man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting occurred after an altercation with another individual. There is no suspect information available at this time, however.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

LATEST STORIES: