Alverser Plaza in Midlothian one step closer to getting new craft distillery

A new meadery is in the works for Alverser Plaza in Chesterfield County, between Old Buckingham Road and Huguenot Road. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — Alverser Plaza in Midlothian is one step closer to getting a new meadery.

The Chesterfield County Planning Commission approved unanimously at its Tuesday meeting a Conditional Use request to permit craft brewery, craft distillery and craft winery uses in a Corporate Office (O-2) District located along Alverser Drive near Huguenot Road and Old Buckingham Road. Specifically, the applicant filed to allow a meadery business to operate on the property.

The request was filed by Alverser LLC, which also does business as neighborhood eatery Tazza Kitchen. In addition to one of Tazza Kitchen’s three Virginia locations, the 2.02-acre property along the west line of Alverser Drive is also the site of a Cold Stone Creamery and Schwarzschild Jewelers.

The proposed meadery business would produce and sell mead, which is an alcoholic beverage created by the fermentation of honey and water.

Public records show that Virginia-based Funktastic Meads filed commercial applications for plumbing, electrical and mechanical work at 1212 Alverser Plaza on Thursday.

Proffered conditions will limit the public hours of operation of the meadery to 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., as well as limit the size of the business to no more than 3,000 gross square feet.

According to county documents, while a meadery is planned as the initial tenant, Alverser LLC requested to permit a craft brewery, winery or distillery use on the property as part of this request, meaning that the business could evolve overtime to produce and sell other alcoholic beverages.