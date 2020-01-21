Amelia County man charged with fatal Hull Street hit-and-run

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police said they have arrested a suspect in the fatal hit-and-run of a 58-year-old man.

Dana Roach, of Chesterfield, was found in a ditch near the 8700 block of Hull Street Road just before 2:45 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

On Monday, Chesterfield Police arrested 31-year-old Dale M. Benso and charged him with felony hit-and-run and driving with a revoked license.

Chesterfield Police said the investigation revealed that Benson, of Amelia County, was driving a 2009 Mitsubishi Galant when he hit Roach and fled the scene of the crash.

Police will continue to investigate. Anyone with information should contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

