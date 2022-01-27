Another ABC Store robbed: Suspect steals liquor, assaults employee in Chesterfield

Suspect hit the same ABC Store six times. 5 instances were shoplifting. The sixth was for robbery. The photo on the left is from Jan. 26, the close-up on the right is from Jan. 24. (Photos of suspect provided by Chesterfield County Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Somebody robbed a Chesterfield ABC Store, stole several items and assaulted an employee Wednesday.

Police are investigating the incident that happened at 201 Stonebridge Plaza Avenue on January 26 around 4 p.m.

No one was seriously injured during the incident.

Police said a male suspect walked into the store and grabbed several items off the shelves. A staff member confronted the suspect, and the suspect assaulted the employee.

The suspect is described as a man in his early-to-mid-20’s. He was wearing a black jacket, dark mask, blue jeans, white stocking cap and white shoes.

This is the sixth instance the suspect has been involved in at the same ABC Store, according to police. He shoplifted from the store five times before the incident Wednesday. Police are calling that instance a robbery.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.