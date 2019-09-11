1  of  2
Another Chesterfield school tests positive for strain of Legionella, bringing total to 7

Chesterfield County

Alberta Smith Elementary tested positive for "less severe" strain

by: WRIC Newsroom

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A seventh school in Chesterfield County has tested positive for Legionella bacteria, according to the office of County Administrator Joe Casey. Samples from Alberta Smith Elementary School came back positive for the LP2 strain of the bacteria, known as a less severe strain.

The results for Alberta Smith Elementary’s cooling tower comes a day after Leslie Haley, a member of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors, warned “there may be schools that we don’t know about yet.”

On Tuesday, Haley told 8News the board of supervisors may take more control over school maintenance in the county due to concerns.

While the strain found at Alberta Smith may not cause Legionnaires’ disease, Chesterfield health officials have confirmed 11 cases in the county. You can learn more about the disease here.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.

