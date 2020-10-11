Another cohort of Chesterfield County Public Schools students to return in-person Monday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is moving forward with its plans to phase students back into the classroom. Chesterfield students ranging from prekindergarten to third grade will start face-to-face learning on Monday.

According to the CCPS website, the school board determined the start date and approved the inclusion of third-grade students in September.

The returning students will begin with a hybrid learning model. Students will be split up with some attending school on Mondays and Tuesdays while others attend school on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be used for cleaning in-between the different groups. Students will connect with their teachers virtually on Wednesdays in a morning meeting and then continue working asynchronously.

The Chesterfield School Board meets again on Tuesday and potentially discuss a start date for cohort 3 which includes fourth and fifth grade students.

There have been 27 COVID-19 cases in the district since teachers and staff returned.

