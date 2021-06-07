Apartment attic catches fire in Chesterfield County, 19 people displaced

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire on Lake Point Drive Monday evening.

According to officials, the fire started in the attic space at the top of one of the buildings. There were 19 people displaced by the fire.

Firefighters arrived to the scene at 6:32 p.m., just minutes after the first call about the fire and the fire was fully extinguished by 7:15 p.m. It was classified as a two-alarm fire.

No one was hurt during the incident.

An exact cause has not been determined yet but Chesterfield Fire has confirmed that the incident was accidential.

According to officials, this is the second fire at the complex in the last six months. The first fire was in a different building.











This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.