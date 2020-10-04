Apartment fire in Chesterfield causes damage, displaces one adult

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A single apartment caught fire on Sunday in the 4000 block of Lamplighter Drive. The apartment was empty when the fire started.

No one was inquired and only minimal amounts of smoke migrated to the adjacent apartment.

The fire and smoke did damage the apartment and the occupant will be displaced. The apartment management is working to find the resident temporary shelter for the next one to two days.

The Chesterfield Fire Department is working to determine the cause of the fire.

LATEST HEADLINES: