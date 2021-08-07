Applications being accepted for Citizen’s Police Academy in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is accepting applications from residents who want to take part in the department’s upcoming Citizen’s Police Academy.

If you’ve ever wanted to better understand how officers operate and give something back to the community at the same time, now’s the time to apply. The free eight-week academy will take place on Thursdays starting September 9. Classes will be from 6:30-10 p.m.

Participants will learn about specialized police units, observe communications officers handling 911 calls, discuss criminal investigations, and have the option to take part in police scenarios and ride with a police officer on patrol.

Only Chesterfield County residents, business owners or members of county civic organizations are eligible to apply.

The department will also be screening applicants for activities that may disqualify them from participating. A criminal background check, DMV check and police contact check will be conducted.

To apply, you can head over to the Chesterfield Citizen’s Police Academy page and download an application. You must then submit the application via email.

For more information, contact Corporal Matt Rogers via email or call (804) 318-8549.