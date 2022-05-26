CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for its 4th Annual Summer Camp.

The free law-themed day camp will take place from August 1st through the 5th. The camp is open for middle school-aged children, 6th through rising 8th graders. The camp is a fun and healthy way to learn about Chesterfield County and the Sheriff’s Office and helps in building positive relationships with law enforcement throughout the community.

The camp will take place at Pocahontas State Park, and will include outdoor experiences and an opportunity to build new relationships with students from other Chesterfield County middle schools.

The camp will provide

Breakfast and lunch daily

Transportation to and from designated pick up/drop off locations

Interaction with sworn and civilian Sheriff’s Office staff who serve as Team Leaders and Coordinators of the camp

Fun and educational opportunities

The one-week camp is free of cost, and applications are currently being accepted, click here for more information on how to apply. The application deadline is June 3rd.