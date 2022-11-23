CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you want to get involved with Chesterfield County Public Schools, now is your chance. The school board currently has two advisory committee openings for the Bermuda district. But if you are interested, don’t wait — applications close soon.

Members of Chesterfield Schools’ seven advisory committees are parents, teachers, staff, students and community members who are appointed from each of the county’s magisterial districts. These committees advise the School Board on different topics that impact the school district and students’ education.

All advisory committee members, except those on the gifted education advisory committee, must reside in the magisterial district they want to represent. Chesterfield County is broken into five magisterial districts — Bermuda, Clover Hill, Dale, Matoaca and Midlothian. Committees for each district include audit and finance, career and technical education, citizen budget, gifted education, special education, school health and environmental stewardship.

Chesterfield County Public Schools currently has two partial-term openings in the Bermuda district:

Bermuda District seat on Citizens Budget Advisory Committee. Partial term ending on June 30, 2024.

Bermuda District seat on School Health Advisory Board. Partial term ending on June 30, 2023.

You can review the requirements for each position and apply online on the Chesterfield County Schools website. Applications are due on Wednesday, Dec. 7.