The Matoaca High School band performs during halftime of a football game on Oct. 1, 2021. Photo: Jordan Bondurant/8News

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fans of high school marching bands will have a chance this week to get their fill of musical performances.

The marching band exhibition is taking place at Meadowbrook High School on Oct. 12. Admission is free.

The first performance begins at 6:50 p.m. All 10 Chesterfield high school programs will be performing.

The exhibition was rescheduled from Oct. 5 due to inclement weather.