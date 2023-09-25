CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in a seven-year-old unsolved homicide.

Around 11 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2016, officers were called to the Econo Lodge at 2310 Indian Hill Road for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found the lodge’s clerk — identified as Jerry Vadal Colyer — dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police, the suspect had entered the lobby with a handgun and demanded money. Colyer complied but was shot and killed anyway.

The following photos have been released by police in an effort to identify the suspect.

(Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

The suspect is described as a Black man. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a red, long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt, a red-brimmed hat, jeans, dark-colored shoes and a dark-colored belt.

Police said the suspect ran from the scene toward Woods Edge Road.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department.