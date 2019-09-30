1  of  5
Armed suspect tries to rob man outside VA Best Mart

Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are looking for a man who tried robbing a person outside of a convenience store last Sunday.

Police said the attempted robbery happened at the VA Best Mart, in the 21100 block of Chesterfield Avenue on Sunday, Sept 22. at around 8 p.m.

A male victim was sitting outside the store when a man approached him demanding his backpack, Chesterfield Police said.

“The victim refused to give the bag to the suspect, who then lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun in his waistband,” Chesterfield Police said in a release.

The suspect fled the scene. Authorities described him as a black male, about 25 to 35 years old with long, black dreadlocks. He had a goatee and was wearing a white belt, white shoes, a white tank top and stone washed jeans.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

