Arrest made after Virginia woman found shot to death on side of I-85 in Vance County

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – An arrest has been made after a woman was found shot to death on the side of Interstate-85 in Vance County on Thursday, the sheriff’s office confirmed early Friday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies were called the area of exit 220 on Interstate-85 in Vance County in regards to a stabbing victim.

Deputies found a woman at the scene, identified as Cierra Jackson of Richmond, Virginia. She had been shot multiples times, the sheriff’s office said.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene by local EMS.

Descriptions for a suspect and his vehicle were identified sent out to law enforcement in Virginia and North Carolina.

The suspect, Tikeise Kenshaun Johnson, 20, also of Richmond, was apprehended in Dinwiddle, Virginia, which is a little more than 60 miles northwest of the shooting scene.

He is being held without bond in Virginia on pending charges and will face a first-degree murder charge once he is extradited.

