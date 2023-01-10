A fire on the top floor of a Chesterfield apartment building forced at least 10 people from their homes on Tuesday night. (Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fire on the top floor of a Chesterfield apartment building forced at least 10 tenants from their homes on Tuesday night.

Units from Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived at the Colony Village Apartments around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, for a reported structure fire.

Upon their arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from windows on the 3rd floor of the 2700 block of Colony Village Terrace. Crews brought the fire under control shortly after 7 p.m.

According to authorities, the building’s sprinkler system put most of the fire out before units arrived.

A spokesperson with the department said that “about a dozen” people were forced out of their apartments but there were no reported injuries. The spokesperson also said that there could possibly be water damage to one of the rooms on the top floor that would affect the floors below — and could result in the displacement of even more occupants.

Maintenance crews with the apartment complex have been working to find spare units for the affected tenants to stay in.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.