Authorities respond to strong-armed robbery in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for a suspect involved in a strong-armed robbery Sunday morning.

Chesterfield Police said they received a call at 11:08 a.m. and responded to a strong-armed robbery.

Police say the suspect approached the victim in the parking lot of the businesses on the 9800 block of Chester Road.

A witness told 8News they saw multiple police vehicles, police on foot near the marsh and a helicopter circling the air. Police confirmed this saying when they arrived they engaged in a foot chase with the suspect.

Virginia State Police, a helicopter and K-9 units set up the perimeter, while Chesterfield Police worked to locate the suspect, a Chesterfield spokesperson said. The suspect was not found.

Police say the scene is clear. However, they are still working to find the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

