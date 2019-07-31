Authorities search 3 Chesterfield massage parlors, 2 homes in financial crimes investigation

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Three massage parlors and two residences in Chesterfield County were searched Wednesday as authorities conduct an ongoing “financial crimes investigation,” according to a Chesterfield Police spokesperson. It is unclear if any arrests were made.

Investigators with the Chesterfield County Police Department have worked with Homeland Security and the FBI over the course of the probe. A police spokesperson told 8News that search warrants were executed at three businesses in Chesterfield County: D&M Massage, located in the 100 block of Heaths Way Road; Tranquil Massage, located in the 8700 block of Choctaw Road; Golden Finger Massage, located in the 9800 block of Chester Road.

Two residences in the county — one on Cambria Cove Blvd. and the other on Windjammer Drive — were also searched Wednesday.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues, police said.