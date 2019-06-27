Police: Missing 63-year-old Chesterfield man found safe

UPDATE: Police said Thursday morning that 63-year-old Charles Wayne Carter has been found safe.

______

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are searching for a 63-year-old Chesterfield man who was last seen leaving his home Wednesday afternoon. Virginia State Police issued a senior alert for Charles Wayne Carter on the behalf of Chesterfield County Police.

Carter is described as a 5-foot-2 inch tall black male weighing roughly 125 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was seen leaving his residence, located on Vickilee Road in North Chesterfield, at 2 p.m., police said.

Carter was seen wearing a green polo shirt with black and white stripes, dark colored shorts and black shoes. He was also wearing a gray vest and black socks.

According to police, Carter suffers from a “cognitive impairment” and they believe his condition poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

People with any information are asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251.