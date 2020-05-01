Authorities searching for missing Chesterfield man

Police said Friday that Cody J. Graham left the home where he was living, located in the 11200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, and has not returned since. (photos courtesy of Chesterfield police)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield authorities are looking for a 36-year-old man who was last seen on April 27.

Graham is listed as 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighs roughly 210 pounds, according to police. He has brown eyes, brown hair and both arms sleeved with tattoos.

Anyone with information about Graham’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers through the P3 app.

