Authorities searching for missing Chesterfield woman

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Saturday.

24-year-old Jasmine L. A. Moore was last seen leaving her home in the 20100 block of Rowanty Court at about 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 3, authorities said. She was reported missing by friends on Oct. 4.

Moore is described as a black female, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers through the P3 app.