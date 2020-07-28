Authorities seek help locating Chesterfield man missing since 2016

The family of Anthony Berrios last saw him at his residence, located in the 21100 block of Warrior Drive in Chesterfield, at around 3 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2016. Berrios, a Hispanic male listed at 5-feet-11-inches tall and roughly 150 pounds, has ties to Bronx, New York, according to Chesterfield police. (photo courtesy of the Chesterfield Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police continue to search for a missing 25-year-old man who was last seen at his Chesterfield residence nearly four years ago.

The family of Anthony Berrios last saw him at his residence, located in the 21100 block of Warrior Drive in Chesterfield, at around 3 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2016. Berrios, a Hispanic male listed at 5-feet-11-inches tall and roughly 150 pounds, has ties to Bronx, New York, according to Chesterfield police.

Investigators have no further leads in Berrios’ disappearance and are calling on the public’s help in locating him. He has black hair and a light complexion and was last seen using crutches and wearing an ankle brace.

Anyone with information about Berrios’ whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department’s Unsolved/Major Investigations Group at 804-717-6024 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.