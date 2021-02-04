Baby abducted from Newport News found safe in Chesterfield, suspect in custody

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A baby abducted from Newport News this morning was found safely in Chesterfield this evening after an Amber Alert was issued.

Three-month-old Jiraiya Cherry was reported missing by his family around 10:20 a.m. The baby had last been seen in Newport News in the 13300 block of Preakness Drive around 9 a.m.

Newport News police suspected that an “unknown babysitter” had taken the child.

He was located in Chesterfield around 6:45 p.m. Chesterfield police tell 8News that officers located the suspect’s vehicle near Heritage Pointe Apartment complex off of Goolsby Avenue.

Police took the suspect into custody when they located Jiraiya.

Chesterfield police plan to release more information on the incident and criminal charges later tonight.