VIDEO: Back to back brush fires on island in Swift Creek Reservoir

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Vegetation burned on Woodlake Goose Island in the Swift Creek Reservoir on Sunday and Monday.

The Chesterfield Fire Department believes the fire on Sunday was caused by an unattended camp fire. Then on Monday, flames were reignited by smoldering from the first fire.

The island location proved challenging to reach in order to extinguish the fire but Chesterfield crews were able to get out there to contain the fire on both days. According to a fire department representative, there were issues fully extinguishing the fire the first time due to the dense vegetation on the island.

The smoke was visible, spreading over a small sandy patch on the island and out over the reservoir water.

A video shared with 8News shows Chesterfield County Fire Crews working to extinguish the flames and remove smoldering items from the island.

*Videos courtesy of Bookend Creative