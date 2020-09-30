Back to Chesterfield classrooms: District begins phased approach for returning students

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Most Chesterfield County students will be heading back to live classrooms in the coming weeks.

The school district is instituting a phased approach to align with recommendations from health experts. Some educators, however, believe returning to the classroom during a pandemic isn’t the right decision.

“Many other school systems that have brought students back into the classroom have had COVID outbreaks. Because of this, there is a legitimate danger to teaching in the classroom,” one teacher said during a school board meeting Tuesday at Chesterfield’s Public Meeting Room on Iron Bridge Road to discuss how the first day of classes went.

The school district intends to bring back students as safely and quickly as possible.

“We do believe that under normal circumstances face to face instruction is the best way to go,” one administrator at the school board meeting said.

Families have until Thursday, Oct. 1 to decide if they want their children to return to in-person instruction or continue with virtual learning.

A group made up of select students with disabilities returned to the classroom Tuesday for the first time since March. A second group, including pre-K through third graders will welcome students on Monday, Oct. 12. The third group includes fourth and fifth graders, who are expected to return on Monday, Oct. 26. Lastly, grades six through 12 will return on Monday, Nov. 9.

Students in groups two, three and four will return in a hybrid format, learning two days a week at school and three days a week at home.

VISIT 8NEWS BACK TO SCHOOL HQ