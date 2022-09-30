CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for an armed bank robbery in North Chesterfield.

At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, a suspect robbed the First Community Bank located at 11400 Midlothian Turnpike.

According to police, the suspect entered the business, produced a firearm and demanded money from the bank employee. After receiving the money, the suspect reportedly ran away in an unidentified direction.

Police describe the suspect as a 5-foot 8-inch tall White male between 30 to 40 years of age with a medium build. The suspect was wearing khaki pants and a blue blazer with a light-colored dress shirt. The suspect can also be seen in the photos provided, concealing his face with a light-colored Kangol hat, sunglasses and a face mask.





(Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.