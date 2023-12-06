CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A bear cub in a tree in the median on Hull Street Road in the Brandermill area of Chesterfield County is disrupting traffic on nearby roads.

The tree is on the 13400 block of Hull Street Road, near the intersection of Hull Street Road and Brandermill Parkway.

8News has heard from many drivers and residents in the area about the small bear, who appears to be clinging from a tree branch.

Officials from the Chesterfield County Police Department and Chesterfield County Animal Services can be seen standing at the base of the tree, one of whom can be seen holding a catch pole.

According to VDOT, westbound traffic on Hull Street Road is backed up between Route 288 and Harbour Pointe Parkway. Northbound traffic on Route 288 is backed up between Claypoint Road and Hull Street Road. Southbound traffic on Route 288 is backed up between Powhite Parkway and Hull Street Road.

Photo courtesy of Lisa Irvine

Photo courtesy of Lisa Irvine

Photo courtesy of Lisa Irvine

Photo: Katelyn Harlow, 8News

Photo: Katelyn Harlow, 8News

Officers with the Chesterfield County Police Department are directing traffic in the area.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.