CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be a school principal? You may have the opportunity, thanks to the Principal for a Morning program through Chesterfield Public Schools.

Chesterfield Public Schools is looking for business owners and community leaders to shadow a school principal for a few hours on Monday, Oct. 10 and Tuesday, Oct. 11. Selected participants will spend three hours making morning announcements, handling bus duty, and tackling classroom walk-throughs, lunch duty and assemblies.

The Principal for a Morning program allows schools and community members to create new partnerships and strengthen existing connections, according to Chesterfield Public Schools.

Community leaders interested in participating an apply using the online form.