CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Honey bee swarming is supposed to decline this month, but that is not the case in central Virginia. Thanks to a mild winter, swarms have been popping up in homes across the region.

Swarming, according to the Virginia State Beekeepers Association, is simply reproduction. When honey bees outgrow their hives, they relocate and reproduce. In some cases, they do this on people’s homes or trees.

“And at that point, the bees are going out and looking for new digs,” Richmond Beekeepers Association President and local beekeeper, Steve White, said. “And when people call me about the bees in their house, I say, ‘you’ve got new lodgers, they’ve moved in.’”

White has approximately 100,000 bees in his backyard after a small idea turned into a passion.

“It’s been interesting, it’s been fun, and it keeps growing,” he said.

In order to produce and sell local honey, White needed more bees. He ultimately took calls from community members to remove swarms located in resident’s homes, trees and mailboxes.

Due to central Virginia’s mild winter, this bee swarming season started in February 2023 rather than the usual start time in April. This allowed queen bees to produce eggs sooner than normal.

As a result, White received over 200 calls this year so far compared to less than 70 bee dispatch calls last year.

Honey bees are not an aggressive insect, but White encourages can resident with a swarm to put down the insecticide and call a professional beekeeper instead.