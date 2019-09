CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police need your help identifying a man selling stolen items on popular buying and selling apps.

Authorities said the man has been stealing items and then posting them for sale on OfferUp and LetGo.

Can you identify him? He's been selling STOLEN merchandise on OfferUp and LetGo. If you have any information, your anonymous tip can be left for @CrimeSolversCCH at 804-748-0660 or https://t.co/qHtQhnTAqJ. #solvethecrime #earncash pic.twitter.com/bkZyGrFpBg — Chesterfield Police (@CCPDVa) September 6, 2019

If you have any information Chesterfield Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://p3tips.com/699