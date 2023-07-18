CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County has received a $3.6 million grant to improve the Meadowbrook area by increasing residents’ access, safety, and transportation needs.

According to a press release, the funds are from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Program. They will be spread out amongst three phases to help make Chesterfield County safer on the roads.

The first project includes developing plans for reconfiguring the roadway across 0.9 miles on Hopkins Road. The stretch of road from Beulah Road to Meadowdale Boulevard has had over 500 crashes since 2015. The plan is to utilize $360,000 of the grant to improve existing roadways and add new bicycle and pedestrian resources.

The second project targets the Chippenham Parkway and Hopkins Road interchange – an area that has sustained nearly 400 crashes. This plan will allot $3.2 million of the overall grant. Chesterfield wants to utilize lane improvements, specifically during peak rush hours.

The third and final project will allow North Chesterfield County to work with The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC). The County is designating $40,000 of the grant to improve the safety and air quality conditions of micro transit by shifting away from cars with one passenger.

To read more about the grant, click BELOW: