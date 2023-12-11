CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The black bear cub that was stuck in a tree along the median on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County last week was euthanized due to a traumatic injury that it had sustained to its head.

A spokesperson with the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) said the bear was tranquilized after officials from the Chesterfield County Police Department and Chesterfield County Animal Services responded to the scene.

After the bear’s condition was examined, it was found that the bear cub had a traumatic injury to its head that had become infected, after which it was euthanized, according to the DWR spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that the injury was from a gunshot wound that was estimated to have been from about a month ago, although the circumstances surrounding the gunshot were said to be unknown.

The bear was also found to be underweight — weighing about 60 lbs — when a healthy weight for a bear of its age would have been between 90 and 100 lbs.

The Department of Wildlife Resources added that the bear would have been an excellent candidate for relocation if it had not been found to have such a severe injury.