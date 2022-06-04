CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has launched a death investigation following the discovery of a male body in the Appomattox River Saturday morning.

Shortly before 8:15 a.m., Chesterfield Police were called to the 21600 block of Chesterfield Ave near Virginia State University’s campus. A citizen had spotted a lifeless body in the river and contacted the police.

Upon arrival, first responders located the body stuck to some rocks and partially sticking out of the river.

The body was difficult to recover at first due to the intensity of the river’s current. It was eventually recovered thanks to the assistance of the Chesterfield County Fire and EMS department.

Police confirmed that the body is male but nothing else has been disclosed at this time.

The Chief Medical Examiner is yet to examine the body and determine the cause and circumstance of death.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.