Body found near Chesterfield County brush fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Chesterfield County are investigating after a body was found near the scene of a brush fire that damaged a car and garage.

The Chesterfield Fire Department said they are unsure whether the fire led to the person’s death and that the medical examiner’s office has yet to complete its investigation.

The brush fire erupted in the 1300 block of Happy Hill Road on Monday, damaging a car and the exterior of a garage in the area.

Declared a working incident at 5:09 p.m., the fire was marked under control at 5:25 p.m., according to a department spokesperson.

Chesterfield police and the county’s fire marshal’s office are conducting an investigation. A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to 8News’ request for comment on Tuesday.

